LIVINGSTON, Texas — A young Livingston boy with autism turns 9 next month, and his mom is hoping you can help make his birthday extra special.

Hayden Paul, who celebrates his 9th birthday on March 4, is non-verbal and has autism. His mom says he doesn’t have many friends and is hoping people will send him birthday cards.

Hayden’s mom listed favorite things on a Facebook page that chronicles his life with autism. They include tractors, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Reese’s, macaroni and cheese and keys and locks.

Cards for Hayden can be sent to:

Hayden Paul

325 Lakewood Drive

Livingston, TX 77351