SHINE Mural Arts Festival is going virtual thanks to a free app

More than 80 St. Pete murals are now part of a drive-through gallery experience and available to view through the PixelStix app.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete is known for its bustling downtown and local art culture. The murals seen around the area are staples for locals and tourists alike.

Now, PixelStix, a free app that houses a database of dozens of St. Pete murals, is able to bring the artwork to your home like never before.

"The app works in combination with hardware installed on street art, mural art, and public art," said Matthew Walker, one of the creators behind the PixelStix app.

Its a collaborative effort between PixelStix app and St. Pete Art Alliance for the Shine St Pete Mural Art Festival. Once you download the app and enable your location through your phone settings, you can views all of the popular murals in the area.

Once you download and have access, you will see a map that highlight's where each mural is located along with audio narrations so you can learn more about the artist behind the work.

Many of the city's murals are grouped on the app for easier visibility, including a a family-friendly category called "Drive-In Mural Theater."

"It's a great way to enjoy the local art and get the feeling of being in an art gallery without ever having to leave your car," said Walker.

For murals created back in 2015-2018, audio descriptions were written by Sheila and Matt Cowley, and narrated by Eugenie Bondurant, along with a written transcript. The 2019 audio tour should be available soon, according to the St Pete Art Alliance.

"We love that we've been able to create an app that gives back to our community. It brings the benefits to the artists and the art lovers alike in that they can learn more about the murals that they've come to know and love over time from before seeing it in person," said Walker.

To find out more about the Shine St Pete Mural Art Festival visit their official Facebook page here.

