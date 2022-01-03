Spring woman wins $829,000 jackpot at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles

Jeannine L. is the casino's first jackpot winner of 2022, according to the Golden Nugget.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A very lucky Texan is starting 2022 off with a bang after winning big bucks at a casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The woman from Spring won just over $829,326 while playing slots at the Golden Nugget on Sunday.

The big winner, identified by the casino as Jeannine L., was in Lake Charles to ring in the New Year with friends and family.

Jeannine's lucky spin came on the Aristocrat Legend Buffalo slot machine.

