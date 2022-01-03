x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

Spring woman wins $829,000 jackpot at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles

Jeannine L. is the casino's first jackpot winner of 2022, according to the Golden Nugget.
Credit: Golden Nugget
Jeannine L. from Spring won just over $829,326 while playing slots at the Golden Nugget on Sunday, January 2.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A very lucky Texan is starting 2022 off with a bang after winning big bucks at a casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The woman from Spring won just over $829,326 while playing slots at the Golden Nugget on Sunday.

The big winner, identified by the casino as Jeannine L., was in Lake Charles to ring in the New Year with friends and family.

Jeannine's lucky spin came on the Aristocrat Legend Buffalo slot machine.

She's the Golden Nugget's first jackpot winner of 2022.

The casino is owned by Houston billionaire businessman Tilman Fertitta.

Related Articles

In Other News

Tips to get back into a routine after long Christmas break