ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Several organizations in the bay area are collecting donations to help hurricane victims.

But one couple in St. Petersburg packed their own car to bring supplies themselves and they say their work is just beginning.

Trista Sisk and Aaron Williamson felt hopeless watching the coverage of Hurricane Michael on the news.

Once the storm passed, they knew they had to help. So, they loaded up their car with water and headed North.

“When we ran out of water for Hurricane Irma, people were literally fighting in parking lots for it,” says Sisk. “I think with this one there was going to be so many people without the water, us being able to take it to them is kind of a big deal.”

What they saw was devastation.

They documented their journey to show others that the need to help was real.

It was supposed to be a quick five-hour trip to Mexico Beach, but instead, took them 16 hours to reach their destination.

“We got rerouted several different times and there is so many roads that are closed and we'd actually hit roadblocks where police, FEMA would tell us to turn around and say you cannot cross here,” says Sisk.

Now, their goal is to feed affected families for Thanksgiving.

The couple teamed up with HoneyBaked Ham and Habitat for Humanity to make it happen. They’ve started a GoFundMe account to raise as much money as possible.

“It goes so far beyond the panhandle and we want to feed all of them,” she says.

A simple gesture to help people during their hardest time.

