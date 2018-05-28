Irmo, SC (WLTX) - One student in the Midlands has gone 12 years without missing a single class.

Graduating high school is an achievement in itself but how about doing that without missing a single day of school?

One senior at Dutch Fork High School in Lexington-Richland School District Five did just that. Michaiah Ross went twelve years without missing a single class.

She's actually the only student in the district to have perfect attendance for the class of 2018.

Ross said her mother was a big influence in making sure she made it to school every day.

"There's going to be people who laugh and poke fun at it because it's so rare. Just don't even listen to them. If you're almost there, keep pushing. It is an honor,” said Ross.

Ross says she's going to set multiple alarms when she goes to UNC-Charlotte for college so she can keep the perfect attendance streak alive.

