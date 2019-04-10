CLEARWATER, Fla. — A little bit of kindness goes a long way!
The students at Plato's Academy in Clearwater created a "kindness chain" on Thursday.
And who better to be involved than our very own "kindness warrior," Eric Piburn?
The students and teachers say it's a way to promote the need for kindness and love in schools and across the community.
Eric continues to inspire people with his passion for kindness. We can really learn a thing or two from them.
RELATED: Tampa Bay 'kindness warrior' holds toy drive
RELATED: Eric Piburn, the 'Kindness Warrior,' graduates with SPC Police Academy
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teen drowns after rescuing mom, child from strong current
- Hazmat team responds to suspicious bag at Tampa International Airport
- Oregon doctor says his sperm was improperly used to father at least 17 children
- Two restaurants in Jacksonville facing lawsuits because of Cyclospora outbreak
- Nurse accused of inappropriate conduct with dementia patient
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter