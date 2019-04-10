CLEARWATER, Fla. — A little bit of kindness goes a long way!

The students at Plato's Academy in Clearwater created a "kindness chain" on Thursday.

And who better to be involved than our very own "kindness warrior," Eric Piburn?

The students and teachers say it's a way to promote the need for kindness and love in schools and across the community.

Eric continues to inspire people with his passion for kindness. We can really learn a thing or two from them.

