BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a special treat for kids at Oishei Children's Hospital.

For the first time, kids got to see superheroes such as Spider-Man, Superman and more washing the building's windows on Thursday morning.

The hospital says it was just a fun idea they came up with, since the windows were going to be washed anyway, and all the kids love superheroes.

"Yeah I think it benefits the kids because it provides some distraction and makes their day go faster," Sue Mirabella of Oishei Children's Hospital said. "But it helps the families too because it's just a normal experience and everyone can experience it together, so it's nice."

The hospital says it was a surprise for the patients, and it was just the latest way that staff look to bring smiles to kids and their families.

