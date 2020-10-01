TAMPA, Fla. — The Celebrate Birthdays team has been able to help local children celebrate their birthdays for free.

They have been able to celebrate more than 80 kids by hosting free birthday parties and curating "birthdays in a box" filled with party essentials and gifts.

"With our birthday box, we've put together enough packages to celebrate more than 50 children," said Belinda Leto, one of the founders of the Celebrate Birthdays organization.

Friends and cofounders Belinda and Celina got the idea to start Celebrate Birthdays after they went out to deliver gifts during Christmas as part of an Angel Tree Project through their church.

"While delivering the gifts, a grandmother told us in tears, that her grandson's birthday was next month and she didn't know how she would be able to celebrate him," Belinda said.

That's when they got the idea to host parties in the community, free of charge, for children in need.

"We do a lot for foster children. We work with medical circumstances, someone who's sick or maybe parents who had to leave work. We don't limit ourselves to one particular thing, its for any child," said Belinda.

Most recently, the Celebrate Birthdays hosted a birthday party at the Salesian Center Boys and Girls Club in Tampa. Te'Riyah Gordon is celebrating more than 10 children, in the group.

"This means a lot. I think birthdays are special because now a days kids might feel alone, or sad and anxious, but on their birthday if you make them feel special. They'll feel like they have a purpose," Te'Riyah said.

If you are interested in having your child's birthday celebrated or would like to learn more about the organization to show support visit their website.

RELATED: Best friends celebrate 95th birthdays, 84 years of together

RELATED: Girl celebrates birthday by raising thousands for kids in need

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter