TAMPA -- There's nothing quite like a feel-good story for a Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with the Glazer Family Foundation are making it easy for us by hosting their annual "Day of Service" hosted at the Grant Park Community Center and Playground.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn along with Bucs players and staff are set to surprise children in the area with new cleats as part of a community enhancement project Monday afternoon.

Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and Jabil Senior Vice President Beth Walters are set to join in on the day's festivities and will also be assisting with the project.

The project will also include a newly refurbished computer lab and equipment along with new workstations and printers for the children and the community. A new hydroponic garden will be put in place to allow the children to grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

More than a dozen Buccaneers players including tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, wide receiver Adam Humphries, and left tackle Donovan Smith will welcome 80 local students to surprise them with the new projects and community festivities in store!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP