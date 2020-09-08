Tampa Bay couple reunited with wedding ring after losing it during a day at the beach

Members of the Ring Finders, Suncoast Research and Recovery Club helped locate the ring within minutes of searching.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Shantel Griffin turned to social media to help locate her brother-in-law's missing wedding ring.

As Carl Schaneman spent the day at the beach with his sons and some of their friends tossing around a football, he lost his ring mid-throw.

"They were out there on the beach playing and the ring went flying off his finger, hit the water, the water came over and swept the ring away," said Griffin.

The gold ring was not only Carl's wedding ring, it was passed down to him as a gift.

"The ring is special to our whole family actually, it was my grandfather's ring originally. Both my grandfather and my brother-in-law share the same birthday and my mom passed the ring on to him when he married my sister," said Griffin.

Sharing the Facebook post about her brother-in-law's missing ring connected Griffin with The Ring Finders Suncoast Research and Recovery club. They were able to help Griffin and her brother-in-law locate the ring and return it to them within minutes of searching for it on the beach.

"Someone left a comment on my Facebook post suggesting I contact The Ring Finders, I did and I reached out to a man named Joe at 8:30 in the morning, he asked for a screenshot from google to show where my brother-in-law was at when he threw the football that day, what time of day it was, what direction was he throwing the ball and Joe found the ring out there in like 30 minutes," said Griffin.

The Ring Finders works more like a directory and helps you connect with independent metal detecting specialists. They've been in the business of doing so for more than 10 years.

To date, The Ring Finders members have completed over six thousand successful recoveries.