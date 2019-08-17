TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's first augmented reality zoo opens in North Tampa
The concept is simple: when you go to the Big Cat Rescue AR ZOO in North Tampa, you download an app on your phone to scan a photo or poster and then watch the animals come to life.
"Seeing these animals do everything they naturally do in the wild and how they preserve the ecosystem, that's what will cause people to care enough to put the money behind protecting that habitat," says Baskin.
As the first of its kind, the AR Zoo is free and open to all ages.
To find out more visit their website bigcatrescue.org/ar-zoo
What other people are reading right now:
- Peter Fonda, 'Easy Rider' star, dead at 79
- 2nd woman accused of scamming couple by promising adoption
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. aboard plane that ran off runway and caught fire
- He awoke to the sound of breaking glass. Then he shot and killed the person who broke in
- ‘Born out of wedlock’ policy used to deny 1-year-old citizenship because her parents are gay
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.