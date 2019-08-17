TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's first augmented reality zoo opens in North Tampa

The concept is simple: when you go to the Big Cat Rescue AR ZOO in North Tampa, you download an app on your phone to scan a photo or poster and then watch the animals come to life.

"Seeing these animals do everything they naturally do in the wild and how they preserve the ecosystem, that's what will cause people to care enough to put the money behind protecting that habitat," says Baskin.

As the first of its kind, the AR Zoo is free and open to all ages.

To find out more visit their website bigcatrescue.org/ar-zoo

