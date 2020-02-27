TAMPA, Fla. — Imani Hollis is a confident 11-year-old who loves to dance. She's a 5th-grade student at Campbell Park Elementary and lights up a room with her smile.

At the tender age of 4, doctors diagnosed Hollis with pilocytic astrocytoma brain stem tumors.

"The doctors told she may never walk again or struggle with memory loss. She actually doesn't remember anything from before being diagnosed," Imani's mother, Temeika Reynolds said.

She currently has several brain tumors, suffers from memory loss and lost some of her ability to talk and walk.

Temeika Reynolds

Through her journey, Imani found strength by connecting with other children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Through the F.A.M, Fighting All Monsters, a non-profit organization and support group for children, kids can connect and have fun together.

To raise awareness for children fighting cancer, F.A.M complied clips of the kids showing their best moves while dancing to Diddy's hit song "Bad Boys for Life". The nonprofit adopted the song as its unofficial anthem, citing the lyric "we ain't going nowhere" as a powerful reminder of strength.

The video went viral, bringing in more than 30,000 views to date and gained the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, who flew the group out to Los Angeles to dance with the mogul himself.

"You should've seen me and all the other moms we were a bunch of cry babies. Looking at them on TV, celebrating that they're still here when there's a lot of kids who aren't," Reynolds said.

DeGeneres also gave the Fighting All Monsters foundation a $25,000 donation, courtesy of Shutterfly.

"It's just amazing to see all the stuff she and the other kids have been through and how through it all she overcomes everything they said would stop her," Reynolds said.

