ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released preventive measures we all can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, as social media users were quick to point out, one measure is much easier said than done.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,” the CDC’s website reads.

So, in other words, don’t touch your face, which you may be doing right now as you read this sentence about not touching your face.

Twitter user Patrick Monahan acknowledged how difficult it is to keep our hands by our sides.

“Pandemic experts telling you to stop touching your face is a great way to find out you LOVE touching your face. Can’t get enough of it,” he tweeted.

Within 24 hours, the tweet garnered more than 11,000 likes and the topic started trending.

Apparently, many of us can relate.

One user replied, “shocked to find out it’s my entire personality.”

Another user tweeted a photo of his hand with the word “No!” written it. The caption read, “My self reminder not to touch my face.”

A different Twitter user tweeted a GIF of a scene from the 2011 movie Contagion in which Kate Winslet’s character says, “The average person touches their face 2- or 3,000 times per day.” She later adds, “Three to five times every waking minute.”

Is this true?

According to a study by the American Journal of Infection Control, there is “limited literature on the frequency of face-touching behavior.”

The study found that on average, 26 participants touched their faces 23 times per hour.

Another study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene found the average number of face-touches was 15.7. Ten participants were studied.

Now, these are both small sample sizes, but the results fall well short of Contagion’s claim of three to five times a minute.

Still, it’s a behavior that can’t hurt to be more conscious of, since many of us do it without even noticing.

Now that you’re faced with this face-touching habit, do you think you can stop?

