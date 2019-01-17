“Another regular day,” says Patricia Adams.

Except on this day, this Anna Maria Island trolley driver would find Addison McGoey’s most treasured childhood toy: her stuffed buffalo named Rudolph.

Rudolph was inside the 12-year-old’s backpack in the middle of the road on the north end of Anna Maria Island.

Addison recalls Jan. 2, as she and her family headed to the airport to go back home to New Jersey. “We were outside Anna Maria getting onto the highway when the driver realized the tailgate was open.”

Addison’s backpack had fallen out of the car onto the middle of the road.

“I asked, 'Can we go back and get it?'” Addison said. The family searched but no signs of Rudolph.

“I started crying. I would never get her back. Rudolph means everything to me. I’m an only child .. she was like my sister,” a tearful Addison said over the phone.

Despite Addison’s homework, laptop and other expensive items in the backpack, Adams knew this clearly well-loved toy was priceless.

“I know they had a sad trip going home,” Adams said.

Addison has had Rudolph since she was 3 years old. He was lost before: once at the White House Easter Egg Hunt and it was heartbreaking for Addison. So this time her mom says she got to work right away.

“I reached out to Facebook. But the Craigslist ad saved the day,” says Teresa McGoey, Addison’s mother.

“I went on Craiglist. It said, 'Lost black backpack on AMI,'” recalls Patricia.

“I had missed her call. I saw a missed call from Bradenton. I said no way,” says Addison's mom. She added, “She said, 'Yep I have your bag.'”

Adams says as soon as she spoke with Addison’s mom, “I knew I had the right person. That feeling…was like, 'Thank you, Jesus' … it was a happy feeling.”

Adams put Rudolph in the mail, and 10 days later the toy and Addison were reunited.

“I’m so happy, really grateful,” says Addison.

Adams hopes this experience taught Addison there’s still kindness in the world. “I want to her to know there are still good people in the world.”

“I learn there are a lot of people in the world who care,” says Addison.

“I will keep helping people,” adds Adams.

The trolley driver has left an impression on this New Jersey girl. Addison says, “I want to grow up be like she is.”

“That’s my mission: Help everybody,” says Adams, with a smile.

