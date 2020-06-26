Virtual art show benefits St Pete LGBTQ charities

Ekeko Gallery is hosting a virtual art show experience through Facebook Live.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — In an effort to protect citizens, St. Pete Pride canceled the annual parade this year due to coronavirus. But that's not stopping members of the LGBTQ community and its allies from showing their support for Pride virtually.

Joe Zawaski is transforming his Ekeko Gallery in St Pete into a virtual art show experience for the St. Pete has Pride Art Show.

“We wanted to do something and we’re happy to be open and following the CDC guidelines, but we also want to be safe for ourselves and our patrons,” Zawaski said. "Right now we have about 21 pieces total to display and sell to support local artists."

The art show to support Pride is nothing new, but adding the virtual experience sure is! The Ekeko Gallery will house artwork from 17 local LGBTQ artists, giving the public virtual access to view the artwork on June 26 via Facebook live at 6 p.m. and in-person through July 11.

"Some of the artists will be here for the virtual show to answer questions and talk about their work," Zawaski said.

Proceeds from the artwork sold during the virtual and in-person set up will go on to benefit local LGBTQ charities.

"The way it works is that we wait and see what sells and then discuss with the artists whose work sells and if they have a local LGBTQ charity that they’re involved with we will look into supporting that organization as the artists choice,” Zawaski shared.

To join the virtual art show via Facebook live click here and you can find out more about Ekeko Gallery on their website.

