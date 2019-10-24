CLEARWATER, Fla. — Between 11 and 20 veterans out of every 100 who have served our country have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Not all the effects are visible, and it can impact your family, relationships and even everyday activities.

A Clearwater veteran who has battled PTSD and served a few tours in Afghanistan got a sweet surprise on Wednesday. In total, he served honorably and with distinction for seven years, even earning the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Combat Action Medal, and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Volunteers came together to renovate Anthony Polvinale's house with the help of a $12,000 Home Depot Foundation Celebration of Service Grant.

Volunteers even added a special touch. Polvinale says listening to water trickling helps with his stress levels. That's why volunteers built a coy pond and installed a bench outside his home.

And he knows just the person who would enjoy the gift as much as he will.

He says he's going to bury some of his father's ashes under the bench so they can enjoy the pond together.

