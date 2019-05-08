SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At just 27 years old, Madison Delvalle found out she had one of the rarest forms of cancer, Clear-cell sarcoma.

Sadly, it was so rare, that doctors said they would not be able to treat her. In just two months time, Delvalle lost 35 pounds. "That is the hardest part is not knowing anything really," Delvalle said.

Faced with the inevitable, Delvalle's fiance, Quinton Lee Francis, popped the question while at the hospital by his girlfriend's side.

She, of course, said yes.

The only problem was that the couple was running out of time, as Delvalle's health continued to fail.

Delvalle wasn't sure how much time she had left, but one thing was certain she wanted to make it to her wedding. "I am looking forward to it all the time," she said. "I am looking at wedding dresses, hairstyles, and makeup, flowers cake, and everything."

We are happy to report that Delvalle did, in fact, make it to her wedding day last Saturday, August 3.

For the better part of ten years, Delvalle worked at Little Red Barn Steakhouse with her sister. The place, Delvalle said, was like family.

So it only seemed fitting that the iconic southeast-side restaurant would be the backdrop for the wedding.

Sadly, just after the wedding, Delvalle was placed on hospice care. Delvalle's family tells KENS 5 that nurses are 'keeping her comfortable' while caring for her from her home.



