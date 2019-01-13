SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two special needs kitties have found their forever home, but one of their friends is still looking for his.

The three cats at the San Antonio Humane Society were having trouble finding families because of their unusual medical condition. According to the human society, George, Milton and Mr. Wobbles have all been diagnosed with cerebellar hypoplasia, or “Wobbly Cat Syndrome.”

The impairment affects cats’ motor skills, balance and coordination, meaning affected cats will walk with jerky or wobbly steps. The condition does not affect their lifespan.

George and Milton, 8-month-old brothers, were adopted Friday. Mr. Wobbles, just one year old, will be available for adoption after he has a dental cleaning.