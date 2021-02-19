10 events around Tampa Bay to check out this weekend | Feb. 19-21, 2021

Hey, hey, Tampa Bay! Have plans for the weekend? Well... if you don’t, here’s 10 events happening this weekend you may want to check out.
TOBYMAC | Feb. 19-20 | 7 p.m. | $19.95+ | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival 2021 | Feb. 20 | 1-7 p.m. | Free | 81Bay Brewing Company, 4465 W. Gandy Blvd. Ste. 600, Tampa
Westshore Plaza Carnival | Feb. 17-21 | 5-11 p.m. | $1.50+ | 250 WestShore Plaza, Tampa
Festivals of Speed | Feb. 21 | 10:30 a.m. | $20 | Vinoy Park, Downtown St. Petersburg
Tampa Bay Bridal Show | Feb. 21 | 12-4 p.m. | $5 | The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
Tampa Bay Pizza Week | Now - Feb. 28 | Locations and prices vary, see specials here
Saturday Pop-Market and Food Trucks | Feb. 20 | 12-9 p.m. | Free | Food Trucks Power, 5317 East Sligh Ave., Tampa
Shufflea: Local Market | Feb. 20 | 3-7 p.m. | Free | Shuffle, 2612 N Tampa Street, Tampa
Van Gogh Alive | Now - April 11 | $23+ | The Dali Museum, One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL
Food & Wine Festival | Now - April 25 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Price included in admission | Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa
