TAMPA, Fla. — George Streets Jr. is fast, talented and packs a punch!

Since he was 3 years old, he dreamed of being inside the boxing ring and urged his dad to support him, though his age was a concern for many.

"I thought at first when he would pretend to box around the house that he was doing karate of playing Power Rangers, but he was obsessed with boxing," said George Street Senior. " At three years old, we tried getting him training at local gym and was turned away every time because everyone saw him as a liability because of how young he was."

Getting told "no" time and time again made room for a "yes" to follow from professional Boxer Michael Gold Rush and Frankie Punch.

" hey saw something in him like I did. Michael Gold Rush actually said if no one will take a chance on my son, he would." Streets Sr. said.

George Streets Sr

If you ask George Jr. "why boxing" his answer will always be, "I was born to do this."

He's registered with USA boxing as a southpaw fighter which means he's left-handed and was diagnosed with ADHD before the age of five.

"Boxing has really helped him. His focus, his hand coordination, his eye coordination, and even with his grades too, he's paying attention in school a lot more," Streets Sr. said.

Training daily and finding inspiration from fighters like Floyd Mayweather and Vasyl Lomachenko, George Jr. hopes to compete against other fighters and make it to the Junior Olympics.

"I want to be one of the best boxers in the world," Streets Jr. said.

Ensuring that George is confident and values himself, his dad likes to instill words of affirmation. This is what George Jr. says to himself in the mirror.

You can follow George Jr.'s journey on Instagram.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter