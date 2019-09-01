The Morean Center for Clay is currently firing its hand made anagama kiln.

Temperatures inside the 500 square-foot wood-fired kiln hover just over 2000 degrees Fahrenheit. Teams work around the clock, feeding it with firewood so the nearly 1,000 pieces of ceramic art inside keep firing.

It’s a process started several days prior as both professional and amateur artists prepared their pieces with different glazes. They were then added to kiln, where they will fire for 4-5 days.

"It’s kind of a high-risk high reward. There aren’t many kilns like this in the country," said Matt Schiemann, the artist programming manager at Morean. "We’re getting high enough temperature that any of the ash that’s landing on the pots from the wood is actually turning into a glaze or melting it down turning it into essentially glass on top of the pieces. So were getting all the color, all the surface decoration, all that’s coming from the ash."

There are some variables that come into play with a kiln like this, however, they anticipate wrapping up firing on Thursday. The kiln then needs to cool for an entire week before the pieces can be removed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.