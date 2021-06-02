3-year-old girl asks for 'Lion King' death cake in hopes people will be too sad to eat it

Leona wanted the moment that's been ripping hearts out since the mid-'90s: Mufasa's death.

There was never a doubt The Lion King would factor into Leona Feigh's third birthday party. She loves it.

So, Leona asked for a cake. A cake depicting a very specific scene from the movie.

"I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think I was a horrible parent. I was like 'So here's the thing my child said. I thought it was funny. We're just going to go with it,'" Leona’s mother Alison Feigh said.

That way, Leona said, everyone would be so sad, they wouldn't want to eat the cake and she'd have it all to herself.

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

"Really gets comedy, and that's important in our family that you can tell a joke and sell a joke. She's already figuring that out at the age of three,” Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh said.

Rosalie Davis with The Thirsty Whale Bakery in north Minneapolis brought the unique request to life.

"Normally the three-year-old cakes don't have dead characters on them,” she said.

Now, Rosalie just wants to meet Leona.

"The person asking for the cake is probably more interesting than the cake,” she said.