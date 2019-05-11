LAKELAND, Fla. — A bowl of candy for trick-or-treaters with a sign advising to "only take two" pieces was ignored, leaving an empty bowl outside Lauren Lloyd's home.

The next child to come along and find the empty bowl, however, didn't throw a fit or storm off. Instead, the child reached into their own bag and put their own candy in the bowl for others who might stop by that night.

The sweet surprise was caught on Lloyd’s Ring Doorbell camera on Halloween night.

Lloyd posted the video to Facebook praising the trick-or-treater, who she now knows as Aspen.

“They saw some kids likely took more than their share and instead of throwing a fit that we were out they took candy from their personal stash and put it in our bowl!" Lloyd wrote.

Lloyd and her husband were out with their own kids and decided to use their Ring Doorbell camera to peek at how their candy bowl was doing. Lloyd’s husband saw that the bowl was empty only 45 minutes after putting it out and headed back to replenish the treats.

Lloyd was curious to see which children took more than their share of their candy bowl, ignoring the “take two” message and she found plenty until she saw Aspen and stopped.

Aspen can be seen turning away from the empty bowl for a split second before dropping a trick-or-treat bag to fill the bowl for other kids. Lloyd called Aspen a “Halloween hero” and that this is a clear picture of “raising them right” in hashtags on the Facebook post.

Llyod has since been in touch with Aspen’s mother who is “very proud of her.”

Aspen joins the ranks of selfless trick-or-treaters after a boy in Maryland had the same idea, putting some of his candy in an empty bowl on Halloween so that other kids in his neighborhood could enjoy the treats, CBS Baltimore reports.

Take a look at the selfless act:

