ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Wake up, get the kids ready for school, head off to work, stop at the grocery store on the way home, make dinner, pay some bills, go to bed, rinse, repeat.

Does that sound familiar?

If so, you may be experiencing adulthood, and it impacts 100 percent of people age 18 and up. Side effects sometimes include exhaustion, confusion, and self-doubt.

That's why "Adulting 101" classes are popping up at schools across the country.

One such class was outlined in a recent LA Times article.

Adulting, a psych course at UC Berkeley, teaches skills that, it says, are "essential for living adequate and fulfilling lives."

UC Berkeley's website acknowledges the school system doesn't require courses for students to develop skills to help them post-college.

So, the class is intended to help students bridge the gap between college and the real world. Topics include stress management, finding housing -- and paying taxes

You know, things that adults do.

The class consists of group discussions, guest speakers, and lectures. At the end of the course, students must give an oral presentation.

The end goal is simple: Learn how to take care of yourself and live a stress-free life. It's a concept we all strive for, but why does it seem so difficult for young people?

The LA Times story explains that with high schools ditching classes like home economics in favor of traditional studies, the demand for adulting classes is growing.

There's even an entire school dedicated to nothing but adulting in Portland, Maine.

The Adulting School offers up courses on topics such as "Do It Yourself," "Work," and "Relationships."

Would you like to discover the secrets, principles, and strategies that allow people to build healthy, happy and rewarding relationships? There's a class for that!

How about a class on developing your own personal brand? Yup, there's a class for that, too.

So, if you ever find yourself suffering from adulthood, remember that you're certainly not alone and there are resources available.

