KENMORE, N.Y. — It was a little girl's wish to be surprised by her father.

After a nine-month deployment with the Army National Guard, then a four-day delay because of last week's snow storm, Iliana Pabon and her father Pedro are together once again.

Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke was on hand at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kenmore as this reunion unfolded.