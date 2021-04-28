1,000-pound beached manatee rescued in South Florida

The sea cow had somehow found itself stuck in a canal, officers said.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 1,020-pound beached manatee needed more than a few helping hands after he found himself not where he should be.

Tequesta Police say their officers got an "interesting" call – a manatee had gotten stuck in a canal and was in distress.

Some bystanders saw the manatee and called police. Officers say they then called FWC's manatee rescue team to help.

And then more reinforcements – including Jupiter Police officers, FWC officers and bystanders – joined in the rescue of the hefty beached sea cow.

FWC's manatee rescue team took the manatee to be further evaluated. He'll get the treatment he needs and then will be released when he's ready, authorities said.