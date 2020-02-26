NEW ORLEANS — A two-ton great white shark has pinged off the coast of Louisiana, surprising researchers who’ve been tracking her.

The shark named Unama’ki is one of 11 great whites being tracked by the non-profit OCEARCH.

Since Unama’ki was tagged at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia in September, she has traveled over 2,000 miles.

“Wow look where white shark Unama’ki is! She has moved west of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico,” OCEARCH tweeted Tuesday. “It’s the first time we’ve tracked a white shark to this area off the coast of Louisiana.”

When Unama'ki pinged south of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, they joked that she wanted to join the Mardi Gras celebration.

Researchers tracking the sharks are hoping to learn more about their breeding habits.

You can follow Unama’ki and other sharks in real-time on OCEARCH’s Shark Tracker app.

