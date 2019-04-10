MIAMI — A snake this size is not something you’d want to come across.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Python Action Team caught an 18-foot-four-inch long invasive python.

The 98-pound monster of a snake was captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Not only does FWC say it’s the biggest python their team has caught, but they’ve also reached a milestone of removing more than 900 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and have devastated the state's native wildlife. The snakes eat rabbits and birds and compete for food with other predators like bobcats and Florida panthers.

The South Florida Water Management District has voted to double the number of hunters in its Python Elimination Program.

The program was launched in 2017 and is responsible for the removal of more than 2,500 snakes since then. In a vote of confidence, the governing board also decided to triple the program's funding.

