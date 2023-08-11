They were orphaned by their mother and full of worms, in very poor health, but the wildlife center said they "are seeing signs of improvement."

ROANOKE, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke received 2 tiny Bobcat kittens last Saturday.

They were orphaned by their mother and full of worms, in need of help. They were in very poor health but the wildlife center said they "are seeing signs of improvement and are cautiously optimistic."

They estimate the kitten is just over a week old.

The rehabilitation process will present very difficult challenges for several reasons.

The babies need to be fed specialized formula every 2 to 3 hours around the clock. The caretakers also need to wear a mask or sometimes a leopard print pillowcase in order to prevent the kitten from becoming used to humans during feedings. At this age, they could easily imprint and if they begin associating humans with food, they could no longer be safely released.

Given the very young age of the kittens and being received by the wildlife center so late in the summer, they say they most likely won't be released until sometime next May.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says the rehabilitation will be long and very expensive and is asking for donations to assist. You can donate to help with the cost of their care by sending a check or by visiting their website.