A miniature horse and a fun-loving pig from Florida have big dreams to be the next Cadbury Bunny.
And, those dreams may soon become a reality since they were named finalists by the candy company.
Ricky Bobby is a miniature horse who “likes to go FAST!” The mini-horse lives with his family in Ocala, Florida. His bio on Cadbury’s website and says people are his favorite.
Ducksong is described as a “fun-loving pig who likes to make people smile.” The pink pig wears cute sundresses and sunglasses! She lives in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Ricky and Ducksong made it to the top 10. You can click here to see who will with the coveted “Cadbury Bunny” title for the 2020 Easter holiday.
RELATED: Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run crash
RELATED: 2-legged Ohio dog named 'Lieutenant Dan' is a finalist to be the next Cadbury Bunny
