A miniature horse and a fun-loving pig from Florida have big dreams to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

And, those dreams may soon become a reality since they were named finalists by the candy company.

Ricky Bobby is a miniature horse who “likes to go FAST!” The mini-horse lives with his family in Ocala, Florida. His bio on Cadbury’s website and says people are his favorite.

Ducksong is described as a “fun-loving pig who likes to make people smile.” The pink pig wears cute sundresses and sunglasses! She lives in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ricky and Ducksong made it to the top 10. You can click here to see who will with the coveted “Cadbury Bunny” title for the 2020 Easter holiday.

Cadbury USA Meet Ricky Bobby - a charismatic 12-year-old rescue miniature horse ... from Ocala, FL. He knows he's cute and he LOVES attention. If he's not horsein' around, he's....who are we kidding, he's always horsein' around! With a personality as big as his, Ricky Bobby is ready to steal hearts and steal the show.

