2 spotted eagle rays born at Virginia Aquarium

According to the aquarium, spotted eagle ray reproduction is exceedingly rare. On top of that, worldwide populations are declining.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center said a spotted eagle ray gave birth to two pups, a significant milestone for a species considered close to endangerment.

According to the aquarium, the two female pups were born to their mother Sadana on Jan. 26, 2022. Newborn spotted eagle rays don't require parental care and are self-sufficient at birth.

Right now, the pups are in an off-exhibit area while aquarium staff closely monitor their diets, behaviors and welfare. Veterinary and animal care teams are providing the pups with additional nutritional support as they get better at eating on their own.

Once the pups reach six to 12 months old, they will be transported to a new home at another Association of Zoos and Aquariums facility.

Spotted eagle ray reproduction is exceedingly rare, and the typical gestation period can be from six to 13 months. On top of that, worldwide populations are declining, according to Oceana.

The species is listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). That means they are close to being threatened or would be threatened without ongoing conservation measures.