$20K reward offered for information in the death of 6 critically endangered sawfish

Two of the sawfish are missing their rostra or "saws," while one other had its meat removed leaving only its carcass behind, according to NOAA.

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and NOAA Fisheries are working to determine what led to the death of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish.

FWC says the six dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks were found along the causeway between Everglades City and Chokoloskee Island, Florida by an employee with Everglades National Park.

Now, NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding their death.

Biologists with the FWC will perform a necropsy on the animals to determine the cause of death.

The smalltooth sawfish is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act after their population has "decreased greatly" in U.S. waters over the past century, according to NOAA.

The species is generally found off the coast of Florida where it gives birth every other year to 7-14 young. NOAA says the death of these six animals is the equivalent to losing one mother's entire litter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964. You can remain anonymous.

