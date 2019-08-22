HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Human Society of Tampa Bay has rescued 21 dogs in what the organization is describing as a "disturbing" hoarding case.

Twenty Cocker Spaniel Beagle mixes and one Mastiff mix were removed from an undisclosed location. They were rushed to the shelter, where they immediately underwent medical evaluations.

The dogs have since been receiving daily care. The majority of the dogs are now up for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, click here to view the ones currently available at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

RELATED: 700 dogs found 'in horrific conditions,' Humane Society says

RELATED: Dog shot in face near campground; $500 reward for information

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.