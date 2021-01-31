26 animals rescued from Florida trailer after inspection

YULEE, Fla. — Officials say Florida animal welfare workers rescued 26 animals, including an alpaca, a lemur, three mini horses, dogs, cats, horses and a couple donkeys, following a vehicle inspection.
Nassau County Animal Services says the animals were riding inside a single trailer being pulled by a vehicle with expired plates when it stopped Tuesday at a weigh station in Nassau County.
An arrest report says the animals were extremely dehydrated and stressed.
The 54-year-old driver was arrested for charges of animal cruelty and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Records didn’t say whether she has an attorney who could comment.
