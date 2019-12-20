TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium was happy to lend a helping hand to three cold-stunned sea turtles this week.

The Aquarium said in a tweet that they got the loggerhead turtles from the New England Aquarium in Boston.

The loggerhead turtles are stable and will be returned to the wild when they are finished receiving care.

