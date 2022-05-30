All three sisters were born on May 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

KURE BEACH, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher just welcomed the births of three new Asian small-clawed otter pups.

Three sisters were born on May 21 to first-time parents, Leia and Quincy.

"All three pups are gaining weight, and Leia appears to be providing them with all the nutrition they need, which is especially encouraging and exciting as she is a first-time mom," Dr. Emily Christiansen, chief veterinarian, North Carolina Aquariums said.

Aquarium officials said the pups will remain behind the scenes as part of the aquarium's Species Survival Plan Program.

"We know our community is as excited as we are to see these cute little pups in person; however, to ensure they remain safe and healthy, the family will be staying behind the scenes until the pups are more developed and mobile, and Leia and Quincy are ready to venture beyond the nest,” Dr. Christiansen explained.

In the meantime, the aquarium released adorable photos of the newborn pups on its Facebook page.

Asian small-clawed otters are native to Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775