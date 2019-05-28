LAKELAND, Fla. — A $3,000 reward is being offered for the return of a baby swan that vanished this month.

The 3-month-old rare black-necked swan was last seen May 15 in a locked enclosure on the south bank of Lake Morton in Lakeland.

The Mattson family is offering a $2,500 reward and an additional $500 is being offered by Heartland Crime Stoppers.

The baby bird is light gray with a black beak and black feet. It weighs approximately 1.5 pounds and is 12 inches long.

It was the first black-necked swan successfully hatched in an incubator, city officials said.

