5-week-old kitten named 'Scrappy' saved by Lakeland firefighters

The firefighters named the brown tabby cat "Scrappy," a testament to his "quick, crafty moves."

LAKELAND, Fla. — A small kitten is now thriving in a foster home thanks to some help from a Lakeland fire inspector.

David Sutherland found the 5-week-old brown tabby last week when he arrived at work at the Lakeland Fire Department, according to a press release.

Sutherland heard the kitten crying near his truck around 7 a.m., but he couldn't find the vocal kitty.

He looked under the truck and in the nearby bushes, but couldn't find the animal. Then when he started the truck two hours later, he heard the kitten's cries again.

That's when Sutherland turned off the engine and popped the hood to find the kitten staring back at him.

Sutherland tried to grab the kitten, but the tabby "started to hide in the most precarious places,” according to a press release. Eventually, the stray kitten was brought to safety after some other firefighters helped rescue him from the engine of the truck.

They named him "Scrappy," a testament to his "quick, crafty moves."

After the rescue, Assistant Fire Chief Rick Hartzog drove Scrappy to SPCA Florida, which placed the resourceful tabby cat into a caring foster home.

"SPCA Florida thanks the courageous Firefighters of the Lakeland Fire Department who dedicate their lives to protect both people and animals," the SPCA said in its news release.

If you would like more information on how to help homeless pets, please call 863-577-4600 or make a donation at www.SPCAFlorida.org.