The Atlanta Humane Society said many of the dogs will require medical and behavioral care.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — More than 60 animals are now safe after being rescued from a central Georgia home on Saturday.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, the agency's Animal Protection Unit discovered 65 dogs at a Milledgeville home.

An agency spokesperson said the overload of animals were "overwhelming" the pet owner.

An Atlanta Humane Society team brought 29 dogs into their care with the help of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Hancock Animal Friends. The ASPCA will care for the remaining animals, the spokesperson said.

Many dogs will require medical and behavioral care before being placed up for adoption, according to the Humane Society. The agency posted a call to social media Saturday, asking the community to help.

"Donate now," the post reads.

People who want to donate can do so online here. The agency said donations will be "triple matched."

