87 sea turtle hatchlings saved by Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium wants to remind people to turn off sources of light near turtle nests at night during nesting season.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Sea Turtle Patrol team at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium came to the rescue of baby turtles on Treasure Island.

According to a release sent by the aquarium, someone called in to report a nest of disoriented turtles Tuesday night, and CMA stepped in to help.

To access the turtles, Treasure Island Fire Rescue assisted by removing a storm drain. Staffers at CMA later counted 87 little hatchlings.

The hatchlings were fine and released quickly after they were saved.

CMA wants to remind people to turn off your lights at night if you are near a turtle nest because this causes disorientation for the hatchlings.

Sea turtle nesting season is May 1 through October 31.

If you see a disorientated sea turtle hatchling, please call FWC at 1-888-404-3922 or Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 727-441-1790.

