COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies stopped a 10.5-foot alligator that was crossing the road overnight.

The gator was out for a stroll around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard. Thankfully, there wasn't much traffic that early in the morning.

A trapper came out and wrangled the reptile, and authorities were able to clear the scene a little more than an hour later.

"Calls like this are more common right now because we're smack dab in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

If you have a nuisance alligator in your area, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hotline at 866-392-4286.

