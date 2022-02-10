Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Adopt a member of 'The Lonely Hearts Club' for free

Manatee County Animal Services is offering waived adoption fees for six pets that belong to "The Lonely Hearts Club."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're feeling lonely this Valentine's Day, there's something to do other than stuffing your face with chocolate — adopt a furry friend for free!

In celebration of the most romantic day of the year, Manatee County Animal Services (MCAS) is working to find homes for its long-term resident pets by waiving adoptions fees for six pets that belong to "The Lonely Hearts Club."

All other pets will have a discounted adoption fee of just $10 from Feb. 12-18.

“Many of these pets simply don't ‘show well,’ sometimes they're shy and hide, are jumpy or barky, or have given up all hope for being picked,” Sarah Brown, Division Chief for MCAS, said in a statement. "We haven’t given up on them, and they are all adored by staff and volunteers who've had the opportunity to spend time with them.”

Let's meet the members of "The Lonely Hearts Club," as introduced by MCAS:





Indigo

This sweet, senior female dog will do best as your "one and only" pet.

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Mixed breed

Bella

This gorgeous girl has a "big personality and a loving heart to match."

Age: 9 years old

Breed: Mixed breed





Buddy

This brindled boy is full of life and ready to steal your heart this Valentine's Day.

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Mixed breed

Betty

When she isn't cuddling with you, Betty enjoys long walks outdoors.

Age: 4 years old

Breed: Mixed breed

Wonder Woman

After recovering from being hit by a car, this quiet girl is here to save you from a lonesome Valentine's Day.

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Toffee

This stunning female cat loves to give affection between her peaceful naps.

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate which is a value of more than $300 in savings, MCAS explains.

Manatee County residents are required to license their new adopted pet for an additional $20.

Anyone interested in adopting can plan their visits by clicking here to view all adoptable pets and schedule an appointment to see your future friend.

The Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is waiving pet adoption fees but for 100 days in honor of Betty White.

Fees for pets will be waived through May 11. You can stop by the Pet Resource Center at 440 N. Falkenburg, Tampa between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday and adoptable pets can be viewed online.