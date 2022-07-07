Adoption fees for livestock, pocket pets waived at SPCA Tampa Bay for part of July

The free adoption event starts Friday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 17.

LARGO, Fla. — For anyone having the random urge to adopt a pet, it seems like the universe is working in your favor!

SPCA Tampa Bay is planning on waiving all adoption fees during its Livestock-Pocket Pet Palooza event. People are invited out to say hello to their new forever friend.

The event starts Friday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 17. Make sure to check the organization's website for hours. The adoption office will be closed from July 11-12.

Farm animals and the majority of pocket pets like small birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even reptiles will be available to be adopted for free.

"More than 50 pocket pets that are furry, fluffy or bouncy are awaiting a loving home," SPCA Tampa Bay leaders explain in a news release. "These animal companions come in all shapes and sizes and they're waiting to be adopted."

People can also take a walk over to the For-All shelter in Largo to meet three little pigs named Henry, Frank and Spaz. Following along with the excitement, the nonprofit also has two young peacocks and two ducks for adoption named Aflac and Alpha.

"Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime," nonprofit leaders explain in the release. "SPCA Tampa Bay's staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pet that's right for their family's lifestyle. The adoption team focuses on matching families and pets for long-term success."