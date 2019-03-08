TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving fees for all their ready-to-go dogs and cats.

Shelter officials said overcrowding sent them into an emergency over-capacity protocol.

Ready-to-go pets have been at the shelter long enough to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Shelter officials said they had more than 600 cats and dogs Saturday. They said they hoped the overcrowding was because people were waiting for adopting specials.

You can see animals available for adoption online.

