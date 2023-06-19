Adoption fees waived for dogs, cats at Friends of Strays during weekend-long event

Thousands of pets will be available for adoption, with all of them being spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is joining forces with Petco Love and other organizations across the state of Florida to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters.

And how do they plan to do this? The Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption Event will take place on June 23-25 in Petco Pet Care Centers and local animal shelters.

Recent data shows Florida ranking at No. 46 when it comes to saving the lives of pets in shelters, a news release from Friends of Strays Animal Shelter explains. With this statistic in mind, local animal shelters are aiming to close that gap by finding homes for 5,000 pets in three days with help from Petco Love.

Altogether, 50 organizations across 31 counties will be part of the weekend event.

Thousands of pets will be available for adoption, with all of them being spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

All adoption fees will be waived, with some exclusions applied. Donations are encouraged.

“Friends of Strays is actively working to change the outcomes of pets in need in our community for the better," Dara Eckart, Friends of Strays CEO, said in a statement. "We are excited to participate in this lifesaving adoption weekend, and we will have lots of cats and dogs ready for new homes!"

All pets will be available at Friends of Strays, located at 2911 47th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

The event is reportedly funded by a lifesaving investment from Petco Love, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers™, for the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and is facilitated by JHS’s Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program.

“We know that Floridians love animals and there is no better way to add a family member than by adopting from your local shelter," Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, said in a statement. "Summers are notoriously challenging for shelters nationwide and this is an opportunity to change the lives of so many dogs and cats – not just those adopted but also the ones who will come to shelters in the months afterward.

“Petco Love has been instrumental in Florida’s increased lifesaving for many years, and we are so appreciative for their continued dedication to animals and animal welfare organizations in the Sunshine State. We cannot wait for Floridians to come together and support our shelters!”