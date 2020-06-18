After a month in rehab, a manatee mom and her calf are set to head home

Two days after being rescued, the manatee had the calf in the care of veterinary staff.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A pregnant, injured manatee was rescued in Siesta Key on May 9. She had fresh and healed boat scars, unable to dive. Now, she's headed home with her brand new calf.

It started when multiple calls came into the 24/7 hotlines of both Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Stranding Investigations Program of a manatee in distress.

Crews from multiple agencies went out and found the manatee who was not able to dive properly, rescued her and took her to SeaWorld Orlando for a veterinarian exam.

Once there, staff learned the manatee was pregnant and gave birth two days later to a healthy male calf.

With some around-the-clock care the last month, the duo is ready to head back home!

The two will be released back into Sarasota Bay from Ken Thompson Park boat ramp Thursday.

