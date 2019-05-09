LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator Thursday in Palm Beach County.
Emergency crews confirm it happened inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.
CBS affiliate WPEC reports the woman's leg was injured. Palm Beach County Fire rescue said she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the alligator incident.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- Before-and-after photos show how badly Hurricane Dorian flooded the Bahamas
- Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter