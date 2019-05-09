LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator Thursday in Palm Beach County.

Emergency crews confirm it happened inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

CBS affiliate WPEC reports the woman's leg was injured. Palm Beach County Fire rescue said she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the alligator incident.

