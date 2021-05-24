Alligator stops in for a tour at Bonita Springs fire station

When the reptile overstayed its welcome, firefighters had one message: "See you later, alligator..."

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Firefighters with the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District had a special visitor stop by one of its stations Thursday.

An alligator paid a visit to the crew at Fire Station 26 and took a tour of the firefighter's bay. Turns out, the massive reptile had a "charming" personality but might have overstayed its welcome.

"After a call to FWC, the firefighters were able to gently encourage our visitor to make his was [sic] across the street into the preserve," firefighters wrote on Facebook.

A friendly reminder for Floridians – we are still in alligator mating season, which the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports spans from April to June.

So, that means you're more likely to see a gator out and about and will want to be sure to keep your distance.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

According to the agency, an alligator is considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet long and is believed to be a threat to people, pets, or property. Should you spot one somewhere it should not be, you can contact the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline for assistance at 866-392-4286.