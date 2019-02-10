SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Wildlife officers say an alligator found with its head cut off was likely hit and killed by a car in Sarasota.

A woman called FWC to report the headless alligator on Lorraine Road near State Road 72, spokesman Brian Norris said.

Norris told 10News Wednesday morning that after examining the carcass, officials were able to determine the gator was already dead prior to being decapitated.

"Though it does not appear that this alligator was killed illegally, it is still illegal to possess an alligator or alligator parts without proper permits," said Norris.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-404-3922.

