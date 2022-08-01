x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond

After pulling the gator out of the water, a decision was made to euthanize it because of the injuries from the stabbing.
Credit: Bob - stock.adobe.com
Stock image of an American alligator in a pond on Amelia Island with late afternoon reflections.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.

WESH reports multiple people called in after seeing the gator swimming in the pond off of Doyle Road in Deltona. One of the people shared a photo that shows a knife jammed into its head.

FWC went out over the weekend looking for the gator which they finally found. After pulling it out of the water, a decision was made to euthanize it because of the injuries from the stabbing, WESH explains.

It's unknown at this time exactly how the alligator was stabbed and if anyone is responsible.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Celebrating universal birthday for shelter dogs on first day of 'Dog'-ust